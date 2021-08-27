While the Dexter Community Fund has been around since 2014, many in the community may not yet know about the good work which DCF does in our community. DCF is a permanent endowment fund established in 2014 at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation. DCF is dedicated to addressing community needs and enriching the quality of life within the Dexter community. Since 2014, the Dexter Community Fund has raised over $700,000 which is invested in perpetuity with the interest earned given back as grants to the community. Grants focused on serving Dexter area residents have been given to the Dexter Senior Center, Dexter Area Historical Society, Dexter Community Players, Faith in Action, Girl Scouts, Center for Independent Living, GrieveWell, and His Eye is on the Sparrow. To donate or learn more, visit www.DexterCommunityFund.org. The Dexter Community Fund’s tagline says it all, “For Good. For Ever. For Dexter.”

“We are so appreciative of Dexter Orthodontics’ generosity in featuring the Dexter Community Fund (DCF) on the most visible billboard in Dexter -- in front of Mill Creek Middle School for a month. Drs. Mary Beth Moenssen and Brandon Shoukri have been enthusiastic supporters of the Dexter community and this collaboration is an outgrowth of their commitment. We also appreciate the creative genius behind the billboards, Rob Marshke, CEO of Cade Advertising.” said DCF Chair, Julie Schumaker, PhD.