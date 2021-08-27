Dexter Soccer Blanks Bedford for First Win

The move to the SEC Red this fall was a big one for the Dexter soccer program and right out of the gate the Dreadnaughts faced two of the top teams in the conference in Huron and Skyline, coming up short in both contests on the road.

Dexter hosted Bedford in the home opener Thursday night and finally got things rolling as they blanked the Mules 6-0 to improve to 1-2 overall on the season and 1-2 in the Red.

Ben Pritchard found the net twice in the first half to give the Dreads a 2-0 lead, but the Mules had some quality chances themselves. Bedford twice hit the crossbar with shots, but Dreadnaught goalkeeper John Waidley got some friendly bounces from the bar to keep the Mules out of the net to make it 2-0 at the half.

Ben Pritchard finds the corner of the net for one of his three goals againt Bedford

The second half was all Dreadnaughts as they found the net four times, including the third of the night for Pritchard for the hat trick.

JP Assenmacher, Juan Morales-Leverett and Riley Tracey also found the net for Dexter.

Waidley and Wiley Smith combined for the shutout in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter travels to Saginaw for three games in the Heritage Showcase Saturday.

(Photos by Mike Williamson)