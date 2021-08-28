Don’t Miss Hotel Hickman Customer Appreciation Day

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Mark your calendar for September 8, 2021, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or as long as the pork lasts), for Hotel Hickman BBQ Customer Appreciation Day.

“We bought the Grand Champion hog at the Chelsea Fair and are going to use it for a Customer Appreciation Day,” says Scott Thomas, owner of Hotel Hickman BBQ in downtown Dexter. “It’s the best for the best.”

Scott says some fixin’s will be included in the free deal in order to make an entire meal. No gimmicks here, just free food from an appreciative businessman.

When asked why he is doing a customer appreciation day, Scott replied, “Well, we made it through COVID. We’ve had support from all of our loyal customers. I think it’s a good time to do something nice and give back to the customers for helping us through COVID. I think the Grand Champion Hog is an excellent way to celebrate.”