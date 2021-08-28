Dreadnaughts Roll Over Birmingham Groves at Wayne State

It took one play to answer some questions for the Dexter football team in the 2021 season opener at the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University Friday.

The Dreadnaughts were making their first start without three-year starter Colin Parachek under center and people wondered what the "new look" Dexter squad would look like.

The first play from scrimmage Cole Cabana took a handoff from new quarterback Cal Bavineau and sprinted 90 yards for a score to give the Dreads a 7-0 lead just 20 seconds into the game.

Birmingham Groves would answer with a scoring pass and two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead just a minute later.

Dexter answered quickly in the next series when Bavineau tossed an option lateral to Braeden Fuson sprinted 54-yards for a score to make it 14-8.

Following a stop Bavineau hit Brennan Parachek with a 40 yard pass down inside the Groves ten and on fourth and one, Cabana busted through for a TD run to make it 21-8 Dreads at halftime.

Groves received the opening kick of the second half and Nate Baughman stepped in front of a pass and returned it 35-yards for a pick-6 to make it 27-8.

The next series saw Groves drive into Dexter territory, but the Dreads defense tightened and held the Falcons to a missed a field goal.

With six minutes left in third the Dreadnaughts offense touched the ball for the first time and did not take long to find the endzone when Bavineau broke free and scored from 42-yards out to make it 33-8.

Cabana would finish off the scoring early in the fourth with his third TD of the game to make the final 40-8.

Bavineau finished his first start at quarterback by going 10-15 for 149 yards passing an one TD. He also rushed for 75 yards on seven carries and a score.

Cabana rushed for three scores and 129 yards and caught four passes for 18 yards.

Fuson caught three passes for 54 yards and a score, Parachek one catch for 40 yars, Wyatt Novara one for 23, and Ty Rychener 1 for 13 yards.

Dexter makes the move to the SEC Red this season and will open conference play Thursday night at Ann Arbor Skyline.