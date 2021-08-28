Dexter Field Hockey ties Huron in Opener

The two-time defending state champion Dexter field hockey team began its defense of the crown with a 2-2 tie with Ann Arbor Huron Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts will have to overcome the graduation of All-Americans Abby Tamer and Kylee Niswonger, but still have a lot of talent in the program to battle for the top spot in the state.

Huron jumped out first with a goal by Courtney DeMunnik to give the River Rats a 1-0 lead.

Dexter answered with goals by Ava Hauman and Marissa Skinner to take a 2-1 lead. Gracie Burns assisted on both goals for the Dreadnaughts.

Huron would strike back to tie it at 2-2 with a goal by Megan Burke and that is how it would end.

The Dreadnaughts return to action Wednesday night at Saline.