Webster Twp Police Report, July 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During July, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office received 105 total calls for service. This is down from 144 in 2020 for a decrease of 27% in calls for service. Year-to-date total calls is down 26% over the same period last year (see table below).

Officers responded to five welfare checks, four citizen assists, three mental health checks, and one attempted suicide. During this time, a total of 19 traffic stops were made with 7 citations issued.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the following to the Township as noteworthy events:

On July 2, deputies responded to the area of Scully and Walsh Roads for a Hit and Run traffic crash. Deputies arrived and confirmed there were no injuries and located the 22-Year-Old Whitmore Lake suspect driver who had fled the scene, a short distance away. This driver was later arrested on outstanding warrants confirmed with a nearby law enforcement agency.

On July 5th Deputies responded to the 6900 Block of Walsh Road for a Medical Emergency. Deputies arrived and attempted to revive the 65-year-old homeowner who had collapsed in the driveway but were unsuccessful. The case is pending the Medical Examiner’s Report.

On July 21, deputies investigated a fraud complaint in the 7400 Block of W. Huron River Drive. An unknown female suspect passed a fraudulent check to the store owner. The case is currently under investigation.

On July 21, deputies responded to the 4300 Block of Mast Road for burglary complaint. Overnight, unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a residence. It is unknown if anything was stolen and the suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in this incident.

On July 27, deputies investigated a fraud complaint in the 4900 Block of Walsh Road. Unknown suspect(s) stole a large amount of “crypto currency” from the complainant after downloading a fraudulent app on his cell phone. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On July 30, deputies responded to the 4900 Block of Gregory Road for a medical emergency. Deputies arrived however the 79-year-old resident had passed from natural causes shortly after being discharged from a local hospital.

View the entire call log at the link below: