Saline Tennis Takes Down Dexter in SEC Red

The Dexter tennis team hosted Saline in a SEC Red matchup Tuesday afternoon, but the Hornets came to town and went home with a 7-1 win over the Dreadnaughts.

The Hornets cruised in singles with Amod Talekar beating Noah Enyedy 6-3, 6-1 at one-singles, Reed Recchia defeating Nate Guinta 6-3, 6-0 at two, Brenden Morrison blanking Connor Kniesteadt 6-0, 6-0 at three, and Mikaal Hamid downing Ryan Flaherty 6-3, 6-0 at four.

Dexter gave the Hornets a fight in doubles with Cole Arnedt and Dom Sortor teaming for a 6-2, 6-3 win at two-singles over the Hornets Roan Luchies and Joeb Wuerthele.

Two other doubles matches went to three sets with the match of the day coming at one doubles where the Hornets Nick Birkle and Paul Goldhardt downed Dexter's Allen Labadie and Diego Reyes 6-2, 6-7, 7-5.

The four-doubles match also went to three sets and Saline's Mason Miller and Caleb Helmer were victoriou over the Dreadnaughts Derrick Nelson and Andrew Guinta 7-6, 5-7, 6-3.

The Hornets Gabe Cueto and Jason Hu won their three-doubles match over Lucas Anderson and Cole Sheldon 6-4, 6-2.

Photos by Mike Williamson