Dexter Girls' Swim and Dive Clips Milan in Dual Meet Opener

Dexter High School Women’s swim and dive led by Senior captains Maddy Matos, Alena Michos and Isa Reyes, started out their dual meet season Tuesday night with a 102-84 win over Milan High School.

The medley relay team of Maddy Matos, Delaney Parker, Lily Witte and Marea Balcom started the meet off strong with a first-place finish and State Meet Qualifying time of 1:55.70.

Laura Walton, Matos and Elizabeth Young kept the points coming in with 2nd, 4th and 5th place finishes in the 200 free while freshman phenoms Jill Kinnard, Harper Brown and Grace McClellan were 1st, 4th and 5th in the 200 IM. Witte, Balcom and Natalie Koenn took 3rd-5th in the 50 free.

Dexter divers (Witte, Vivian Kinnard and Elysa Grossman) swept 1st-3rd place and had a strong showing of exhibition dives from Sefina Patterson and Junia Schulz.

Isa Reyes won the 100 fly, Claire Blodgett was 3rd and Parker was 5th. Balcom, Young and Reyes finished 2nd, 4th and 6th in the 100 free.

Jill Kinnard, Laura Walton and Alexis TerBush earned 3rd, 4th and 5th in the 500 free. Dexter’s depth came through in the 200 free relays where the A, B and C relays finished 2nd, 3rd and 5th (A-Witte, Brown, Young and Kinnard; B-Koenn, Parker, Reyes and Walton; C- Sophia Marr, Madelyn McClellan, Paige O’Connor and Rhya Wright).

Matos won the 100 back; TerBush and Blodgett finished 3rd and 4th. Parker, Brown and Koenn wrapped up the individual events taking 1st-3rd in the 100 breaststroke.

In the final event of the evening, the 400 free relay teams of A- Kinnard, Balcom, Walton and Matos; B- Blodgett, Grace McClellan, Young and TerBush; and C- Marr, Madelyn McClellan, Wright and Annie Ralls took 2nd, 4th and 5th places respectively.

MISCA meet qualifying standards were earned by Walton (200 free, 500 free), Jill Kinnard (200 IM, 500 Free), Witte (diving), Vivian Kinnard (diving), Elysa Grossman (diving), Matos (100 back), Parker (100 breaststroke) and Brown (100 breaststroke).