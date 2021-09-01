Clean-up day is coming to Dexter Township

Dexter Township is organizing a clean-up day that’s scheduled for Saturday, October 30.

There will be two segments to the day, according to Dexter Township Trustee Karen Nolte, who is helping to plan and organize the event along with township clerk Michelle Stamboulellis.

Nolte told The Sun Times News that, “First, we are looking for volunteers to assist with roadside clean up within the township on the morning of October 30th.”

The township is encouraging any volunteering individuals or groups to email them with their name and t-shirt size at info@dextertownship.org.

Roadside clean up volunteers will receive a t-shirt, safety vest, garbage bags, and an assigned area to concentrate their clean-up efforts on.

Nolte said roadside volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. that morning to gather materials and road assignments. The trash accumulated that day will be picked up later by additional volunteers.

The second segment on that Saturday will be from 9 a.m. to noon in the township hall parking lot. Nolte said they will have collection sites at that time for: document shredding, electronic waste, old tires and styrofoam.

There will be volunteers in the parking lot to assist unloading cars and loading into the trailers. Nolte said these are all free, but there is a suggested $5 donation per car to help decrease disposal costs and to help maintain these community collections.

Residents may bring up to four tires for free; a $5 donation is suggested for each additional tire.

They will not be accepting toxic materials or hazardous waste at this event.

“While Dexter Township is coordinating this event, the WCWRC (of Washtenaw County) is assisting us,” said Nolte. “The event is open to our residents and those of surrounding communities. We want to fill the trailers, keep the document shredder shredding for three full hours and remove trash from our community.”

She said for the township there are multiple reasons for planning this clean-up day.

“We want to engage with our community, we wish to provide service to our residents, we want to educate and highlight everyone to the recycling efforts within the township and county, and finally, we hope to encourage a clean beautiful environment for all of us to live in,” said Nolte of the effort that could become a tradition if Oct. 30 is a successful day.

Clean-Up Day volunteers may help direct traffic or unload materials from resident cars at township hall, if interested in volunteering send an email to info@dextertownship.org.

More information, specifically what items will be accepted that day, will be further detailed by the township in the coming weeks.

Township hall is located at 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road.