Dexter Twp Police Report, July 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During July, there were 187 calls for police service, up from 142 in 2020 for a 32% increase in calls. Even with the sharp increase, calls for the year are down 17%. (See table below).

Officers conducted 14 citizen assists, four welfare checks, three assault responses, and one mental health call. During this time deputies made 73 traffic stops issuing 33 citations and 2 drunk/drugged driving arrests.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following to Dexter Twp as noteworthy events:

On July 4, deputies responded to the 9300 block of Canal Street for a suicidal subject who was possibly armed. Deputies searched for the subject for over an hour locating him nearby. He was transported without incident to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

On July 8, deputies responded to the 5200 block of West Bury Drive for a larceny report. During the past couple of months, unknown suspect(s) stole the complainant’s aluminum rowboat. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On July 8, deputies responded to the 7400 block of Dexter Pinckney Road for a missing person who had walked away from an assisted living group home. Deputies searched for the subject but was unable to locate her. The 47-year-old Ann Arbor resident was located (3) days later at a local hospital safe and sound with family.

On July 9, deputies investigated a fraud report in the 9000 block of Lotie Lane. Unknown suspect(s) defrauded the complainant of money during an internet scheme. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On July 12, deputies responded to the area of Hankerd and Noah Road for a serious personal injury automobile crash with one subject ejected from a vehicle. One of the drivers received serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Secondary Road Patrol Traffic Investigation Team.

On July 16, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Riker Rd for a possible traffic crash where a vehicle was stuck in a ditch. Deputies arrived and after their investigation arrested the 58-year-old Grass Lake Resident for Operating While Intoxicated. The case is awaiting a toxicology report.

On July 18, deputies stopped a vehicle in the area of Dexter Pinckney Road and Peach Mountain Lane for a traffic violation. The 30-year-old Dexter resident was detained for driving on a suspended license and for possession of dangerous drugs. The case is awaiting a drug analysis report.

On July 19, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Riker Road to Assist the Dexter Area Fire Department with a residential fire. There were no injuries but substantial fire damage to the residence. The incident is under investigation by the Dexter Area Fire Marshall.

On July 23, deputies investigated a malicious destruction of property report in the 7600 block of Timber Ridge Court. Unknown suspect(s) damaged a mailbox and fled in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On July 27, deputies responded to the area of Stofer and Island Lake Roads for a serious automobile crash. Deputies arrived and made contact with the 63-year-old Gregory resident who was uninjured but arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. The case is awaiting a toxicology report.

On July 30, deputies investigated a fraud report in the 3000 block of Fieldstone Drive. Unknown suspect(s) have been making unauthorized charges on the complainants’ credit card. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.