Dexter Soccer Blanks Lincoln

The Dexter soccer team returned to the pitch Tuesday night and came away with a 5-0 pasting of Ypsilanti Lincoln.

The Dreadnaughts bpounced back after a rough weekend at the Saginawy Heritage Showcase in which they went 0-2-1 with a 1-1 draw with Haslett, a 5-2 loss to Midland and a 2-0 loss to Stoney Creek.

AJ Gordon sparked the Dreadnaughts with a pair of goals against the Splitters.

Artjoms Clifford, Ben Pritchard, and Andrew Scherer also found the net for Dexter, while Clifford, Will Palazollo, and Patrick Magala picked up assists.

Wiley Smith and John Waidley combined for the shutout in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter is 2-4-1 overall on the season.