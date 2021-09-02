Washtenaw County Health Department issues two public health orders for schools

The following was sent out to the Dexter schools community:

September 2, 2021

Dear DCS Families, Parents, and Staff,

In response to rising COVID-19 trends in our community, the Washtenaw County Health Department has issued two public health orders for PreK-12 public, private, charter, and vocational schools, which includes Dexter Community Schools. These two orders will help us all strive towards our shared goal of providing consistent in-person instruction and services to students, young children, and families in a way that is as safe as possible.

The following public health orders will go into effect after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 7, 2021:

Mask Requirement

This mask order requires that everyone in PreK-12 educational institutions, including Dexter Community Schools, consistently and properly wear a face mask while indoors. This includes during the school day, as well as during any indoor extracurricular activities or athletics (whether on the bench or playing). As with all masking guidelines, there are exemptions for certain situations, such as when actively eating or drinking, or for certain people, such as those with developmental disabilities, deaf or hard of hearing individuals, or persons who have a medical reason for non-compliance with the order confirmed in writing from an MD or DO currently licensed to practice medicine in the State of Michigan.

The mask order will remain in effect until community transmission for the county is “moderate” or “low” for at least 14 consecutive days as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), or until further notice from the health officer. Should transmission rates increase to “substantial” or “high” again at a later date, the mask order will resume again.

Isolation and Quarantine

This isolation and quarantine order requires individuals in PreK-12 educational institutions, including Dexter Community Schools, to follow isolation or quarantine protocols as directed for illness or exposure to COVID-19. As a reminder, properly and consistently using masks and being fully vaccinated will greatly reduce the likelihood of requiring quarantining at home. This order will remain in effect until further notice from the health officer.

In-person learning during a pandemic cannot be completely risk-free, but we are committed to working with the Washtenaw County Health Department to provide it as safely as possible. In addition to following these orders, Dexter Community Schools will also continue using multiple layers of health and safety protocols, including physical distancing whenever possible, improved ventilation, health screening, frequent hand cleaning, and staying home if we feel any symptoms. If you are interested, learn more about getting vaccinated here and see a list of testing locations here.

Thank you for your continued support and partnership as we all work together to keep our community safe and healthy.

Have a great weekend and Go Dreads!

Sincerely,

Christopher Timmis, EdD

Superintendent