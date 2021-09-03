Scio Twp Police Report, July 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During June 2021, there were 698 total calls for police service, up from 641 last year for an increase of 9%. Despite the monthly increase, totals calls for the year are down 2%. (See table below).

This month, Scio Township did not respond to repeated requests from the Sun Times News for the call log, but crimemapping.com reports three burglaries, four vandalisms, six vehicle break-ins, and eleven assaults. It should be noted that crimemapping.com displays crime data received from law enforcement agencies and is often inconsistent with the agency’s call log.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following to Scio Township as noteworthy events:

On June 2, deputies responded to the 400 block of Blossom Dr for a vehicle theft. The victim reported that his vehicle had been stolen while parked at a construction site. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys on the driver’s seat. Deputies checked residences nearby with video surveillance, however, were unable to identify a suspect. At this time, the vehicle has not been recovered.

On June 3, deputies responded to the 6900 block of Jackson Rd for a larceny from auto. The complainant reported that two (2) work trucks had been broken into overnight and that multiple tools had been stolen. The vehicles had been left unlocked overnight. The complainant estimated the total loss to be around $1,000. No suspect information has been developed.

On June 7, deputies were dispatched to the area of Jackson Ave & Maple Rd to attempt to locate a stolen vehicle out of the City of Ann Arbor. OnStar was tracking the vehicle as it traveled west on Jackson Rd into Scio Township. Deputies located the vehicle after it turned north on Baker Rd from Jackson Rd. OnStar was able to disable the vehicle and Deputies contacted the lone occupant. The driver was taken into custody and admitted to stealing the vehicle. The suspect was turned over to Ann Arbor Police for processing.

On June 10, deputies were dispatched to the 7500 block of Jackson Rd for a home invasion. The victim reported that he left the residence for about five hours and returned to find a rear window broken and several recording /gaming items taken. Deputies checked local businesses for any video surveillance but were unable to obtain any. The victim estimated the total loss to be around $13,000. No suspect leads have been developed.

On June 15, deputies were in the area of Zeeb Rd and Jackson Rd when they heard a loud crash. Deputies then observed a vehicle spinning in the intersection with heavy front-end damage. Deputies requested medical personnel respond and began evaluating the occupants. Deputies identified the at fault driver and suspected that they were intoxicated. Deputies performed roadside sobriety evaluations and subsequently placed the driver under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated. A preliminary breath test was obtained with a BAC of .11. Initial lab tests did not detect the presence of alcohol, however additional tests are pending.

On June 23 deputies responded to the 300 block of Scio Village Ct for a shots fired complaint. The caller reported hearing a gunshot and then observed a male and female exit the residence. Deputies arrived and located both subjects who were uninjured. Deputies interviewed both subjects and determined that the gun had discharged accidentally while preparing for a competition. Deputies checked the adjacent apartment and followed the path of the projectile out of the building. No injuries were reported, and charges have been submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On June 28, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Jackson Rd near Jackson Industrial for an equipment violation. The suspect vehicle slowed but did not stop. The vehicle continued east on Jackson Rd, south on Zeeb Rd and then west on Liberty Rd. The vehicle eventually came to a stop due to the roadway being closed. Deputies took the driver into custody and determined that they were intoxicated. The driver was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail for charges of fleeing and eluding Police. Lab results are pending for charges of Driving While Intoxicated.

On June 28, deputies responded to the 3500 block of Jackson Rd for multiple vehicle thefts. The complainant advised that three (3) vehicles had been stolen off the lot overnight. The complainant advised that the vehicles are usually kept inside due to the high theft rate. Deputies reviewed video and observed an unknown vehicle enter the lot shortly before 1:00 am. Shortly after, a Jeep Grand Cherokee from the lot is observed leaving. The suspects returned around 4:00 am and then drove off the lot with two (2) Dodge sedans. On July 1st, one of the Dodge sedans was recovered by the Chesterfield Police Department, however no suspect information was obtained.