Dexter Volleyball Opens 2021 With Pinckney Inv. Title

The Dexter volleyball team opened its season in a big way Saturday by winning the Pinckney Invitational.

The Dreadnaughts were forced to make some changes when one of their players was injured during warmups.

The adjustments did not affect the Dreadnaughts as they rolled through pool play by defeating Farmington 25-10, 25-17, 25-15, and Milan 25-15, 19-25, 25-15.

They entered gold bracket play seeded third and beat Plymouth Christian Academy 25-20, 25-19 to advance to the semifinals.

They faced undefeated Mt. Morris in the semis, but rolled to an rather easy 25-12, 25-13 win to advance to the championship match.

A tough foe in undefeated and #1 seed Hartland waited in the finals for the Dreadnaughts, but Dexter was ready. The pulled out a tough 25-22 first set win and then cruised to a 25-11 win in the second to clinch the tournament title.

Jamie Giese led the Dexter offense with 48 kills and six service aces on the day.

Anna Creech stepped in as libero due to the pregame injury and had a big day with 65 digs, 15 aces, and 12 assists.

Braedy Wineman dished out 78 assists to lead the offense. She also added 18 kills and 10 aces. Mikah Salemi contributed 18 kills and 12 blocks, while Hanna Quinn added 20 kills and 10 blocks.

Dexter will open SEC Red play Thursday night when they host Ypsilanti Lincoln.