Webster Township is ready to unveil the new fire station

The following is from Webster Township Supervisor John Kingsley:

FINALLY! For over two decades Webster Township has planned to have a fully staffed fire station to respond to emergencies in our Township. The parcel next door to the Township Hall was purchased years ago with the expressed purpose of providing a location for the station. The Township Board created a Capital Improvement Fund to provide funding for the construction of the building; therefore, no new taxes or bonds to build it!

The station is now complete. We will be dedicating a commemorative plaque to Don Zeeb and the building on Saturday, September 25th. The open house will be 10 am to 2 pm, with the dedication ceremony at approximately 10:30 am. We will hold it outside, weather permitting. Refreshments will be available. Please wear a mask and take the opportunity to tour your new facility.