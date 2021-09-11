Dreads Drop Heartbreaker in Overtime to Bedford

The Dexter 2021 home opener had everything a Dreadnaught fan could want in a football game except for one thing..... a win.

Dexter hosted Bedford in big SEC Red matchup at Al Ritt Stadium Friday night and the game was one for the ages.

The Dreadnaughts, which moved to the SEC Red this season went toe-to-toe with one of the big boys of the conference and showed they will be able to compete in the Red with a heartbreaking 37-36 overtime loss in a wild finish at Al Ritt.

In front of a huge crowd which included a standing room only student section for the first time in since 2019, the Dreadnaughts fought back multiple times against the Mules, but came up inches short in the end.

Dexter rallied from 16 points down with just over nine minutes left in the game to tie the game at 30-30 and send it to overtime.

Bedford punched it in from a yard out first in overtime and the kick made it 37-30, but the Dreadnaughts had their shot.

After a penalty, Dexter faced second and 13 and Cal Bavineau tossed the ball toward Brennan Parachek in the back corner of the endzone. Parachek beat the defender and got his toes down for the score to make it 37-36.

Bedford opened the scoring after an interception and scored on a one-yard TD run and with the kick led 7-0.

Dexter answered when Bavineau hit Parachek with a 34 yard scoring pass on the first play of the second quarter to make it 7-7.

Brennan Parachek scores on a 34-yard pass from Cal Bavineau

The teams traded turnovers, but Bedford would retake the lead with another 0ne-yard run to make it 14-7.

Dexter answered again when Cole Cabana scored from three-yards out to tie it at 14.

Bedford had one final shot and a 32-yard field goal gave the Mules a 17-14 halftime lead.

A huge call to start the second half went against the Dreadnaughts.

Bedford appeared to fumble the opening kickoff and Dexter recovered, but the referees hudles and ruled the runner was down and Bedford retained the ball. A long run then set up the Mules for another one-yard TD run and a 24-14 lead.

The Mules forced a punt and broke another run in to Dexter territory. The tired Dexter defense held its ground and forced a 35-yard field goal for a 27-14 Bedford lead.

Cole Cabana busts across from three-yards out to tie it at 14

Dexter then fumbled on the first play of the next series and once again came up big and held the Mules to a 40-yard field goal and a 30-14 lead with 9:14 left to set up the exciting finish.

The Dreadnaughts moved down the field and made a game of it when Bavineau hit Cabana with a three-yard scoring pass and then hit Parachek for the two-point conversion to make it 30-22 with 7:25 left.

The Dexter defense forced a Bedford punt for the first time on the night, but a booming kick pinned the Dreadnaughts back at their eight yard line.

Bavineau connected with Parachek on two third down conversion and a pass to Cabana moved the ball to midfield.

Two more passes to Parachek moved the ball inside the ten and Bavineau ran it in from eight yards out for the score. Bavineau then hit Parachek with the two-point attempt to tie the game at 30.

Both teeams had the ball one more time, but neither could move the ball and the game went into overtime to set up the wild finish.

Bavineau finished the night 19-28 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions passing and ran for the tying score.

Parachek had a huge night with 9 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a big play with his leg when Bedford forced the Dreadnaughts to punt from their own eight in the final minute of play. Parachek boomed a 61 yard punt to the Mules 32 to ruin any hopes of good field position and a pissible game winning field goal.

Cabana finished with 110 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown and caught six passes for 70 yards and a score. Braeden Fuson caught two passes for 20 yards and Ty Rychener one for eight.

Dexter fell to 2-1 overall on the season and 1-1 in the Red. They return to action next Friday when they travel to Ypsilanti Lincoln at 7:00 PM.

More pictures from tonights game will be added at a later time