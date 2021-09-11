Dexter Girls’ Swim and Dive Sweeps Lincoln

Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive won first place in all events on Thursday night to defeat their host, Lincoln, 142-32.

They opened the meet with first and second place finishes by the 200 medley relay teams of (A) Alexis TerBush, Delaney Parker, Sophia Marr and Claire Blodgett and (B) Elizabeth Young, Harper Brown, Emma Bishop and Natalie Koenn.

Maddy Matos, Laura Walton and Jill Kinnard combined to take first through third places in the 200 free and Parker, Brown and TerBush took first through third in the 200 individual medley. Marea Balcom won the 50 free and 100 free.

Dexter divers ruled the boards with first, second and third places finishes by Elysa Grossman, Sefina Patterson and Junia Schulz, respectively.

Blodgett and Alena Michos were first and second in the 100 fly while Matos, Kinnard and Walton combined again to take first, second and third in the 500 free.

Kinnard hopped right back into the pool for the next event, helping her 200 free relay team (with Koenn, Balcom and Young) take first in the event; teammates, McClellan, Blodgett, Brown and Parker took second.

Alexis TerBush won the 100 back and Parker, Koenn and Brown were 1-2-3 in the 100 breaststroke. Dexter finished up the meet going 1-2 in the 400 free relay teams (A: Kinnard, Matos, Balcom, Walton; B: Grace McClellan, Sydney Collins, Madelyn McClellan, TerBush).

Dexter is now 1-0 in the SEC Red division and 2-0 overall.