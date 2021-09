The Dexter girls’ golf team split a pair of SEC matches at Ann Arbor Skyline Thursday September 9.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a score of 210 clipping Saline by one stroke with 211. Skyline won the tri-meet with a team score of 178.

Olivia Naylor fired a round of 51 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Clare McCormick and Hannah Finch each shot round of 42, while Julianne Browning shot 55. Arion Sunstrum finished with 57 and Camryn Chase 58.