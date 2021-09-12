Dexter Field Hockey Blanks Pinckney

The Dexter field hockey team bounced back from its first loss of the season to beat Pinckney 5-0 Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts took control early and never looked back with relentless pressure that led to 11 corner attempts for the Dreadnaughts to zero for the Pirates.

McKenna Wondrash found the net in the first period in what turned out to be the game winning goal. Ava Hauman assisted on the goal for the Dreadnaughts.

Hauman would also assist on the Dreads second goal when she fed a pass to Lindsey Vantine to make it 2-0.

The score would stay that way until the third period when Kyah Trisdale knocked home a shot with an assist to Bailey Krueger to make it 3-0.

Evelyn Clemens would score unassisted to start the fourth and Marissa Skinner finished off the scoring with an assist from Gracie Burns to make the final 5-0.

Hannah Baldwin made three saves in net for the Dreadnaughts to earn the shutout.