Running for Love of Dogs This Saturday

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

We know dogs like to run for us for many reasons. Well, Dexter resident Dan Egeler likes running for dogs.

Last year, Dan ran four marathons in 24 hours to raise money for dog rescue organizations. This year, Dan is running 24 5K runs in 24 hours.

A marathon is 26.2 miles, meaning he ran 104.8 total miles in a day. This year, Dan is backing off of the centum quīnque and aiming for a total of 74.4 miles in a day. Why would anyone do such a thing? Dan is a cancer survivor who takes that mentality to other challenges to beat them for a good cause.

“The pandemic made things difficult for dog rescues last year,” explained Dan over the phone. The problem was that they couldn't do a lot of the normal fundraising than they historically did.”

Dan explains that the pandemic was both a blessing and a curse for adoptions. During the pandemic, more adoptions occurred, with people spending more time at home. However, with people getting back to their workplaces and out of the house more, shelters are being filled with dogs that sadly can no longer live in a home.

The money raised by the event will help promote dog adoptions, help prevent animal cruelty, and assist the battle against dog fighting rings.

You are invited to keep Dan company by running or walking in the same event. You can do one 5K, multiple 5Ks, or all of them. A lot of people have signed up for the event to raise money for abused dogs. The goal is to raise $100,000.

The Waggin’ Bark Race begins at noon this Saturday, September 18. A new 5K starts each hour on the hour, with the last run starting at 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Each race has a different, fun theme.

The event will be held at Washtenaw County's Rolling Hills Park, 7660 Stony Creek Road, Ypsilanti, MI 48197, near I-94 and US-23. There is a beautiful, mostly flat, paved trail that is easy to complete.

For more information on how to donate or take part, visit https://wagginbarkrace.com/