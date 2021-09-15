Dexter Softball Club Recognized by City for State Championship

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

This past July, Dexter Little League Softball made local history by becoming the first such team to win a state championship. The City recognized the team’s landmark accomplishment by issuing a proclamation at its September 13, 2021, meeting.

The nine to11-year-olds convincingly won their championship with a score of 18-3 over Taylor North. The girls were ahead of their opponents by 15 runs at the end of the third inning, triggering the mercy rule. They dominated throughout the entire tournament, outscoring opponents 63-15.

Dexter Little League Softball after winning the state championship. Photo courtesy of Don Konuszewski.

The team also made history in another way when they showed up at the City Council’s first meeting in its newly purchased facilities at 3515 Broad Street on Monday, September 13, to receive the proclamation.

Mayor Keough recited the declaration, which reads as follows:

“CITY OF DEXTER PROCLAMATION

“September 13, 2021

“WHEREAS, the Dexter Little League Major Softball All Star Team is comprised of Dexter area residents ages 9 to 11, including: Rebecca Beauchamp, Ainsley Davis, Abigail Delphus, Mallie Delphus, Ana Dettling, Meadow Forrey, Marissa Idalski, Bailey Konuszewski, Charlotte Konuszewski, Julianna Richards, Emma Skidmore, Makena Sugg and Grace Walter; and

“WHEREAS, the team is coached by Head Coach Randy Walter and Assistant Coaches Gene Skidmore and Derek Beauchamp; and

“WHEREAS, on July 25, 2021, the Dexter Little League Major Softball All Star Team participated-in and won their State Championship tournament; and

“WHEREAS, this represents the first State Championship win for Dexter Little League Softball;

“NOW, THEREFORE, the City of Dexter recognizes and congratulates the Dexter Little League Major Softball All Star Team on their State Championship win.”

Coach Walter described his team as “highly talented girls whose team came together well, played well with a fun, team approach, just a fun team to be on.”