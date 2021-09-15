Dexter Council Proclaims Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Dexter City Council issued a proclamation recognizing September 17-23 as Constitution Week.

Accepting the proclamation was Dexter resident Sarah Meinhart, a member of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Speaking to the Council before Mayor Keough read the proclamation, Ms. Meinhart noted that of our country’s two founding documents, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, the Constitution had no special commemoration for 168 years after being ratified.

“In 1955, the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to dedicate September 17 to 23 of each year for commemoration of Constitution Week,” explained Meinhart. “Congress adopted that resolution, and President Eisenhower signed it into law. Since then, presidents, governors, and mayors have issued proclamations celebrating it.”

Sarah Meinhart of the Daughters of the American Revolution tells the history and significance of Constitution Week. Photo: Doug Marrin

“Our Constitution has endured for over 234 years,” continued Meinhart. “In contrast, the average lifespan of a national constitution is nineteen years. According to constitutional scholars, that means we have lived under the same constitution longer than any people on earth.”

Mayor Keough announced the declaration, which reads:

“CITY OF DEXTER PROCLAMATION

“September 13, 2021

“WHEREAS, September 17-23, 2021 marks the two hundred thirty-fourth anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention; and

“WHEREAS, it is fitting and proper to officially recognize this magnificent document and the anniversary of its creation; and

“WHEREAS, it is fitting and proper to encourage, support, and recognize the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate the occasion; and

“WHEREAS, the Constitution of the United States of America, the guardian of our liberties, embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic dedicated to rule by law; and

“WHEREAS, Public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of America designating September 17 through 23 as Constitution Week;

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shawn W. Keough, Mayor of Dexter, Michigan, do hereby proclaim September 17th – 23rd, as Constitution Week and urge all citizens to take note of the observance.”

In concluding her words about the Constitution, Meinhart read the document’s opening paragraph.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Meinhart finished by saying, “So, this evening, let’s celebrate the Constitution and ask our fellow citizens of Dexter to join us in celebrating it throughout Constitution Week.”