Dexter Girls' Swim and Dive Improves to 4-0 on Season

Dexter Women’s Swim and Dive improved their season record to 4-0 defeating Chelsea (148-38) and Monroe (150-23) in Tuesday night’s double dual meet match-up.

Dexter jumped out to an early lead taking first and second places in the 200 medley relay (A-Maddy Matos, Delaney Parker, Lily Witte, Natalie Koenn; B- Alexis TerBush, Jill Kinnard, Isa Reyes, Harper Brown).

Their lead continued to build as Laura Walton and Grace McClellan finished first and second in both the 200 and 500 frees while teammates Sydney Collins was third in the 200 Free and Paige O’Connor was third in the 500 free.

Jill Kinnard and Matos combined to take first and second in the 200 IM and Witte and Marea Balcom were first and second in the 50 free.

Dexter divers took control of the boards with Vivian Kinnard, Lily Witte and Elysa Grossman earning first through third places.

Isa Reyes won the 100 fly with a season best and MISCA meet qualifying time and Claire Blodgett was third.

Dexter again claimed first, second and third in the 100 free (Balcom, Brown and TerBush).

In the 200 free relay the Dexter A and B relays finished first and second (A-Witte, Koenn, Reyes, Balcom; B- Parker, Blodgett, Collins, Grace McClellan) and Matos and TerBush claimed 1-2 in the 100 back.

Dexter breaststrokers dominated with Parker, Brown and Kinnard taking first, second and third.

Finishing up the events, the Dexter 400 free relay teams of A- Balcom, Walton, TerBush and Matos and B-Reyes, McClellan, Collins and Blodgett were first and second.

Overall Dexter won every event, was first and second in 10 of 11 events and took all three of the top spots in 5 of 8 individual events.

They look forward to their next meet on September 21 against Fenton High School.

Photos by Mike Williamson