Photo Gallery: Dexter Football Fans Return to Al Ritt Stadium in Home Opener

Friday night was a long time coming for Dexter football fans as festivities returned to normal after a year away from Al Ritt Stadium for fans.

The student section was back and standing room only. Fans got to see the cheerleaders, the Dexter dance team and the junior dance team, the Dexter Marching Band, and an exciting overtime football game between the Dreadnaughts and Bedford.

Here is to many more "normal" Friday nights in Dexter.

Photos by Mike Williamson



