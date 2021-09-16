2021 Apple Daze Returns!

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Dexter Lion’s Apple Daze is just around the corner, a great way to celebrate one of our four favorite seasons in the Great Lake State.

“A lot of folks are telling us they are excited to have Apple Daze back again,” says Abby Briggs, event organizer. “The Dexter Lions are happy to be doing it again. It’s a way for us to give back to a really supportive community.”

On Saturday, October 2, everyone is invited down to Monument Park in downtown Dexter to enjoy a family fun outing in the crisp autumn air. The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs to 5:00 p.m. Afterwards, at 6:30 p.m., Dexter’s Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee is hosting “Slams and S’mores in the park. Community members will perform stories, singing, and poetry while the audience enjoys s’mores.

The wildly popular scarecrow contest is returning. Watch your social media feeds for details.

The festival will have lots of fun activities and games for the kids. The bounce house is returning, and the wagon rides out to the cider mill. Artisans will set up their unique crafts and wares, perhaps giving us an early chance to get some Christmas shopping done. The classic car show will once again adorn Central Street. The gazebo will be alive with music all day.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be Apple Daze without the pie-eating contest. Groups will be divided up by age. For those of you thinking about entering the fray, here’s a tip from a prior contestant: “Don’t think of it as eating. Think of it as wiping out the pie tin with an open mouth.”

Cider, donuts, kettle corn, turning leaves, warm sun, cool air, laughing kids, and being together, aren’t these the kinds of things we live for?

Photo: Dexter Lions Club Apple Daze Festival Facebook page