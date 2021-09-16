8TH ANNUAL RUNTOUGH FOR CHADTOUGH is SEPTEMBER 25TH

Now in its eighth year, the annual RunTough for ChadTough Defeat DIPG 5K and 1M Fun Run presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will take place in person on Saturday, September 25th, at Saline High School’s Hornet Stadium from 8:30am - 11am and virtually from anywhere in the world. This family-friendly event brings together runners and volunteers, both locally and across the world, to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research. While the event began in honor of Chad Carr, who lost his life to brain cancer at the age of 5, it has grown to include dozens of families honoring their own children who have had to face a pediatric brain cancer diagnosis, as well

It was just 5 weeks after Chad was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in 2014, when the community of Saline rallied together in a magnificent show of support for the Carr family with the first RunTough, which raised more than $15,000.

Since then, RunTough alone has raised over $1.5 million for pediatric brain cancer research and has inspired more than 13,000 registrants. The event has now become one of the foundation’s primary fundraisers and continues to grow year after year. While runners can join the Carr family in person this year in Saline, virtual runners are welcomed to participate. The foundation is hoping to gain 8 registrants from each state in honor of it being the event’s 8th year in existence.

Some local businesses, like the Dexter Beer Grotto, are also showing their support by forming their own team. Anyone can join for as low as $20, and run in person, virtually, or simply cheer their teammates on. You can join Team Dexter Beer Grotto at https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/RaceGroup-979941?raceId=24227.

“The virtual run has become an incredible show of support for pediatric brain cancer and helps us spread awareness beyond Washtenaw County,” said ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation co-founder Tammi Carr. “It’s a great way for supporters to get a ChadTough t-shirt and also support pediatric brain cancer research.”

Chad would have been 11 years old this September 26th. “While these milestones are still so difficult, RunTough is a visual recognition of what Chad’s legacy has done to raise awareness of the need for more funding to find a cure for this monstrous disease,” said Tammi.

Additional information can be found at chadtough.org/runtough.