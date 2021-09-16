Dexter Stuns Saline in SEC Red Match-up

The Dexter volleyball team has something to prove with the move to the SEC Red this season and Wednesday night was a good start for the Dreadnaughts as they knocked off Red heavyweight Saline 22-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-17 for the 3-1 win.

The Hornets are consistantly one of the top teams in the Red and the nnew kid in town Dreadnaughts showed that they are ready to compete in the division after moving over from the SEC White.

Saline looked in control early as they used a strong power game at the net to take an 18-11 lead in the first set. Following a timeout the Dreadnaughts would rally. Dexter would cut the lead to 24-22 after the Hornets were called for a positioning penalty, but Saline served up an ace to close the set 25-22.

The Hornets came out hot in the second set to take a 5-1 lead and force an early Dreads timeout.

Dexter turned things around and went on a run to take a 12-6 lead. Saline battled back to cut the lead to one, but Dexter comntrolled it from there to win the second 25-21 and pull even in the mtach.

The Dreadnaughts fell behind in the thid set, but made some adjustments to the defense and battled back to take the this 27-25 to take a 2-1 lead over the Hornets.

Braedy Wineman started things rolloing in the fourth set for Dexter with eight straight service points as Dexter took control and never looked back to take the set 25-17 and the match 3-1.

Hanna Quinn makes a block at the net against Saline

"We focused on keeping the serve and competing when we were out of system in our offense,' Dexter coach Paula Palmer Burns said. "We also focused on keeping Saline out of system to prevent their strong hitters from scoring consistently on us."

Wineman had a big night for the Dreadnaughts with 43 assists, 14 digs, and six kills.

Senior Anna Creech recorded 22 digs, 15 kills, and two blocks, while outside hitter Jamie Geise had 20 kills and 15 digs. Avery Goodrich chipped in with 15 digs and 12 kills, while exchange student Veronica Sannino contributed with 20 digs at libero. Middle blockers Hanna Quinn and Mikah Salemi led the defense at the net putting Saline's hitters at a disadvantage.

"We were focused on working together through every contact, communicating through every transition, and moving forward from any error," Burns said. "We knew trusting each other and leaning on the strength of our mindset would lead to success."

The Dreadnaughts return to action Thursday at a quad at Ypsilanti Lincoln

Photos by Mike Williamson