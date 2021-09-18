Dexter Girls’ Claim Holly Invitational Title

Photo from Dexter Womens XC Instagram

The Dexter girls’ cross country team capped off a big week by winning the 53rd Holly/Duane Raffin Festival of Races Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts won the Division 1 race with 98 points to beat out Salem with 114 and Grand Blanc 115.

Amanda McGill finished fifth in the 19:30.0 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Alena Blumberg was 9th in 20:15.1 and Kate Varitek 15th in 20:32.5. Hannah McComas came home 34th in 21:16.6, Annissa Sisson 35th in 21:19.1, Ashley Mitchell 41st in 21:25.2and Quinn Hilla 66th

in 22:17.6.

The Lady Dreads finished third overall at the first SEC Jamboree. Dexter finished with 81 points in the race won by Pioneer with 19 and Saline second with 46.

McGill led the way with a 7th place finish and Blumberg right behind in 9th with a time of 20:02.4.

McComas was 17th in 20:33.9, Varitek 20th

20:46.1, Mitchell 31st in 21:31.2, Hilla 38th in 21:59.4, Sisson 44th in 22:18.8, Annabel O’Haver 45th in 22:23.9, and Stella Niemi 73rd in 24:06.4.