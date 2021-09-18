Dexter Boys XC Fourth at Holly Invite

Photo from Dexter Distance Instagram

The Dexter boys’ cross country team came home with a fourth place finish at the 53rd Holly/Duane Raffin Festival of Races Saturday.

Lake Orion won the Division 1 race with 62 points. SEC White rival Pinckney was second with 109, Plymouth 3rd with 121, and the Dreadnaughts 4th with 125.

Brandon Anderson led the Dreads with a 9th place finish in 16:30.5 followed by Josh Lamb with an 11th place finish in 16:45.2.

Adam Hauser placed 23rd in 17:09.2 and Owen Ackerman 30th in 17:20.7. Alex Hoffman came in at 52nd in 17:48.2, Griffin Bentley 69th in 18:06.0, and Zachary Sawin rounded out the top seven with a 73rd place finish in 18:13.3.

The Dreadnaughts finished 5th overall and 4th

in the SEC White at the first SEC jamboree of the season at Hudson Mills.

Pioneer was the overall winner with Pinckney, Adrian, and Chelsea coming home in front of the Dreadnaughts. Dexter finished with 134 points on the day.

Anderson led the way with a 16th place finish in 16:57.8 and Hauser right behind in 17th in 17:04.1.

Lamb was 26th in 17:21.3, Acherman 30th

in 17:29.0, Alex Hoffman 46th in 17:54.1, Bentley 55th in 18:17.8, Sawin 60th in 18:28.7, Scott Smith 66th in 18:40.6, Andy Jordan 79th in 19:06.2, and Caleb Snyder 91st

in 19:41.9.