Girl Scouts Cut Ribbon on Dexter’s New Pet Pantry

By Kari Stroschein

A group of 6th Grade Dexter Girl Scouts recently completed their Bronze Award. This is the highest award a Junior Girl Scout can achieve. This small group project must be completed with a minimum of 20 hours. This take-action project must be measurable, sustainable, and address the root cause of a problem or need. This project encourages a long-term solution as well as collaborating and working with the community.

Ribbon Cutting. From L-R: Sarah Shugart, Faith in Action, Tabitha Lamb, Rachel Perrine, Thea Jensen, Ellery Geiselman, Cecelia Patierno, Jerry Black, Dexter Lions.

Through various meetings, fundraising efforts, and working sessions, this group of girls created a Pet Pantry at Faith in Action that is available to anyone within the community. (No financial need required).

This past spring, Girl Scout Thea Jensen wanted to complete her Bronze Award. She invited her friend, Rachel Perrine to join them and together with their moms, the girls had a small group that wanted to make the world a better place. In the end, Ellery Geiselman, Tabitha Lamb, and Cecelia Patierno joined Thea and Rachel to complete their project.

This multi-step process included brainstorming ideas, finding a need within the community, reaching out to Sarah Shugart of Faith in Action, and presenting their idea to her in order to partner with Faith in Action. A slideshow was created to present to the Dexter Lions to assist with funding of the project and a donation drive was held to collect pet supplies. The girls created a budget, shopped for supplies, created instructions and a system for organizing their pet pantry items.

The Pet Pantry is currently at Faith In Action at 7275 Joy Road in Dexter. It is available to the public and anyone who needs items for their cat or dog. The community is encouraged to donate and deliver cat and dog supplies to help keep the shelves stocked. The pet pantry accepts new and gently used items such as treats, toys, leashes, collars, food, cat litter, poop bags, potty mats, food bowls, shampoos, and flea treatments, and cat and dog beds. (Please no prescription medications). Drop off anytime during regular pantry hours, Wednesdays from 12-7 pm at Faith In Action, 7275 Joy Road, Dexter.

The Pet Pantry will be relocated to the new FIA location on Dan Hoey Road when construction is complete.

Photo credits: Alicia Jensen and Kari Stroschein.