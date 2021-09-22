Dexter Twp Police Report, August 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During August, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to 192 calls for service, up from 170 calls last year for a 13% increase. Despite the monthly increase, total calls for the year are 17% down (see chart below). During this time Deputies made 69 traffic stops issuing 13 citations.

Other notables from the police log (see link below) include four welfare checks, one mental health check, one attempted suicide, one felony arrest warrant, 24 traffic complaints about McGregor Rd, and 29 traffic complaints about Dexter-Pinckney Rd.

The WCSO reported the following as noteworthy events to the Dexter Township Board:

On August 2, deputies investigated a larceny from an auto in the 8700 block of Hankerd Road. Unknown suspect(s) stole the complainant’s license plate from his vehicle. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On August 6, deputies assisted the Dexter Area Fire Department [DAFD] with a garage fire in the 9400 block of Horseshoe Bend. There were no injuries however there was extensive fire damage to the garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the DAFD.

On August 11, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Island Lake Road for a medical emergency. Deputies arrived and found the 59-year-old resident deceased from apparent natural causes. The case is closed pending the death certificate review.

On August 17, deputies proactively responded to 8100 block of Stonehedge Road where contact was made with a 62-year-old resident who was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrant without incident.

On August 24, deputies investigated an identity theft fraud complaint in the 4600 block of Dexter Townhall Road. Unknown suspect(s) used the complainant’s identity to open a bank account and attempted to steal money from that account. The suspect(s) were unsuccessful in withdrawing any funds. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On August 27, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Dexter-Pinckney & Wiley Roads for a traffic violation. During the investigation the 67-Year-Old Pinckney driver was arrested for operating while visibly impaired [OWI]. The case is pending a toxicology report.