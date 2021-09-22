Washtenaw County Road Commission gets grant help for North Territorial project

Noting a history of car crashes in this part of Dexter Township, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) is planning a project to address what’s become a dangerous intersection at North Territorial and Dexter Townhall roads.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) recently notified the WCRC that the N. Territorial Road Safety Improvement Project was selected for 2023 funding.

The grant is from the High-Risk Rural Roadways Program, a safety grant program administered by MDOT, WCRC Communications Manager Emily Kizer told The Sun Times News (STN).

STN followed up with Kizer after hearing about the news during the Dexter Township Board meeting on Sept. 21, when board trustee Karen Sikkenga gave her update on roads and trails in the township.

Kizer said this location was chosen due to an analysis of crash history in the area. She noted there had been several serious injury crashes from 2018 to 2020.

Here's the summary of the project, according to Kizer:

- Cutting down hill on N. Territorial Rd, just west of the Dexter Townhall Rd intersection

- Construct left-turn lanes on N. Territorial Rd at the Dexter Townhall Rd intersection

- Place centerline rumble strips on N. Territorial Rd between Toma Rd and just west of Dexter Townhall Rd

- Enhance and upgrade select safety signs along corridor.

The project's total estimated cost is approximately $690,000. The grant will cover 90 percent of the project costs and WCRC will cover the other 10 percent.

“The project is under design now and we expect construction to take place in 2023,” said Kizer of the next steps.