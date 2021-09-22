Dexter Girls' Swim and Dive Clipped by Fenton

Dexter Women’s swim and dive put up a valiant effort Tuesday night in the pool at Fenton, coming up just short of the win (92-94).

Dexter divers ruled the board sweeping first to third place (Lily Witte, Vivian Kinnard and Elysa Grossman) with Witte breaking the Fenton pool record for 6 dives which she had set in 2019.

In addition to winning the dive event, Witte took second in the 50 free and helped her teammates earn second in the 200 free relay (with Marea Balcom, Harper Brown and Natalie Koenn) and third in the 200 medley relay (with Alexis TerBush, Delaney Parker and Claire Blodgett).

The Dexter B-200 free relay team of Isa Reyes, Blodgett, Elizabeth Young and Laura Walton finished third and the Dexter A- 200 medley relay team was second (Maddy Matos, Harper Brown, Reyes and Balcom).

Jill Kinnard also posted a win for Dexter in the 200 IM and earned the first State Meet cut for Dexter with a second place finish in the 500 free, almost catching the Fenton’s Sophie Stefanac at the wall.

Reyes won the 100 butterfly and Blodgett was fifth. Brown was second in the 100 free while Balcom took third in the 100 free and third in the 50 free.

Helping bring in the points, Matos was second in the 200 free and 100 backstroke and Walton was third in the 200 free and 500 free.

The breaststroke event brought Dexter within reach of the win as Parker, Koenn, and Brown earned second, third and fifth place, respectively.

The team score came down to the final event where Dexter finished second and fourth in the 400 free relay (A- Jill Kinnard, Young, Walton and Matos; B- Grace McClellan, Blodgett, Sydney Collins and TerBush).

The Dreadnaughts will be back in action on Thursday evening at Huron High School.