Chelsea and Dexter Field Hockey Battle to Draw

Dexter hosted Chelsea in a field hockey rivalry showdown Monday night and the teams came away with a 3-3 draw.

Dexter jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Gracie Bruns found the net in the first period.

McKenna Wondrash would find the boards for the Dreadnaughts in the second with Evelyn Clemens picking up an assist to make it 2-0 six minutes in to the second quarter.

Nina Faupel made a couple of big saves for Chelsea to keep it 2-0 at the break.

The Bulldogs got on the board in the second half when Makayla Kegerreis broke in on net and drove it home to make it 2-1.

Dexter answered when Ava Hoffman knocked one in with just under three minutes remaining in the third.

Chelsea would rally in the fourth.

Lia Spink knocked one home With just over 10 minutes left in the gameto make it 3-2 and Kegerreis followed with her second goal of the game with just over six minutes left ot tie it at 3-3.

Dexter would get two late corner chances but could not find the net as the game ended in a tie.

The Dreadnaughts are 2-2-3 overall on the season and Chelsea is 4-4-2 overall.