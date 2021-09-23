Chelsea/Dexter Area CROP Hunger Walk Returns on Oct 3

By Barb Locks

William Wade of Dexter is participating in his 40th CROP Walk. Why does he walk?

He said, “Someone asked the Good Lord why there were so many hungry people, and why he didn't do something about it. He replied, ‘I did. I sent you!’ The CROP Walk is my favorite thing all year!”

Join the Chelsea/Dexter Area 2021 CROP Walk on Sunday, October 3 at St. Joseph Village Church in Dexter. There will be maps for 1-mile and 5-K routes. Walk, sponsor a walker, form a team, join a team. Individuals, families, friends, businesses, civic organizations, school groups, religious organizations, and pets are welcome.

25% of the funds raised locally support the work of Faith In Action,

The rest supports Church World Service, funds used locally and around the world to support those impacted by pandemics, floods, drought, and earthquakes, as well as refugees displaced by natural and human-caused disasters. Funds that help create sustainable solutions so that people can stay in their home communities.

We are God’s Hands and Feet, ending hunger one step at a time, Building a world where there is enough for all.

All interested are welcome to join us: contact Barbara Locks at ChelseaDexterCROPwalk@gmail.com, or check our webpage for details. You may donate and register online at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/chelseami