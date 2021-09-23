A new trustee appointed to the Dexter Township Board

Dexter Township’s new trustee, Jeffrey McDole, brings with him years of experience as a public safety professional and a commitment to public service.

At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Dexter Township Board unanimously selected McDole to fill the vacant seat left by former board trustee Jim Drolett, who resigned from the board in August. McDole’s term will end on Nov. 20, 2022.

The township had five applicants vying for the role: River Karaba, Mark Teicher, James Dempsey, Jr., Steve Feinman and McDole.

Both Karen Nolte and Laura Sanders, township board trustees, said each applicant was good and qualified. Nolte said she hopes they all find ways to stay involved with the township government and seek a role on the board in a future election.

“Any one of them would make a great trustee,” said Sanders.

The township board interviewed each candidate at a special public meeting on Sept. 8.

In his letter of interest to township supervisor Diane Ratkovich, McDole said he has been a public safety professional for over 25 years in Washtenaw County.

McDole is currently is a Senior Data Architect for the city of Ann Arbor Police Department. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Michigan.

Jeffrey McDole, photo from his LinkedIn page.

“Throughout my career, I have always supported collaboration with local, state, and national partners to increase the effectiveness of public safety efforts that serve our communities,” he said in his letter. “I will bring with me to Dexter Township experience, capabilities, and professional relationships to support the Board and the Township’s mission to provide for a safe and secure community.”

He further said, “My energy, passion and ethics are grounded in commitment to public service, dedicated to the best interests of my community, and the unwavering belief in a better future for all. From protecting our lakes, neighborhoods, and farmland; to improving access to education and the economic advancement of our families; and developing best in class, data-driven policies for our township resources; my efforts will advance the quality of life for all Dexter Township residents.”

According to his resume, one thing he's done in his current job was to implement new technology to act as a performance management system for law enforcement.

Prior to his current job, he was the Communications and Technology Director for the University of Michigan’s Division of Public Safety and Security.

The Sun Times News followed up with McDole to get his reaction to being selected.

"I am excited to work with the board and serve the community of Dexter Township," he said. "The public selection process brought forth all highly qualified candidates, all who would have been an excellent choice, and I am honored to serve."

He and his wife, Janet, and their 15-year-old daughter, Sam, have lived in Dexter Township for the past 19 years.

When asked what he would like the community to know about him, McDole said, "I am dedicated to public service and believe it is a privilege to work on behalf of others. I will always leave every place, project, and effort better than I found it!"