Proposed development at Jackson/Baker roads being considered by Scio Township

The final site plan for the mixed use development proposed for the southeast corner of the Jackson and Baker roads intersection in Scio Township is set to go back before the board of trustees.

Called the Woodview Commons final PUD (planned unit development) site plan, the township board will consider approving it and related agreements at its Sept. 28 meeting.

According to the memo put together by township consultant Carlisle|Wortman, the site encompasses three properties containing 90.6 acres of vacant property containing cultivated land, woodlands and wetland areas. It is currently zoned C-2, General Commercial along the Jackson Road corridor (northern portion) and A-1, General Agricultural (remaining southern portion).

Township consultants say, “The proposed development consists of approximately 48,000 square feet of flex retail space, a senior care facility (156 unit), a self-storage facility, and a mix of residential housing-types, including: stacked flats (252 units), attached ranches (113), and town homes (59 units – 424 units total). A clubhouse is centrally located to the residential units.”

This look at the plan was presented early on in the process.

Township supervisor Will Hathaway gave The Sun Times News some background on the project:

“The Woodview Commons PUD is a mixed-use development proposal has been making its way through the Township's planning process over the span of several years. The attached 9/22/21 memorandum from Carlisle Wortman Associates details the project elements. The Planning Commission recommended approval of the Final Site Plan on February 22, 2021 with a motion that included a detailed list of conditions. Subsequent to the Planning Commission's action, a series of meetings between representatives of the Township and the developer yielded agreement on a list of community benefits to be provided by the developer. Community benefits are a condition of Planned Unit Development (PUD). These are substantial investments by the developer toward important Township infrastructure and public safety goals. One of the community benefits is a long segment of pedestrian pathway to be constructed by the developer. All of the agreed upon community benefits are detailed in a letter from the developer dated September 23, 2021.”

The consultants’ memo says the development’s “commercial uses encompass approximately 15 acres of the site; whereas the remaining 75 acres is dedicated to residential uses and natural features preservation.”

Another part of the plan calls for 56 acres of open space areas, including woodland and wetland preservation.

Consultants said the proposed residential density of the development is 5.6 dwelling units/acre.

“The final PUD plan also demonstrates eight (8) proposed amenity areas throughout the site. These include the Township welcome sign and seating area along Jackson Road; a boulevard main drive at Jackson Road; a pedestrian connection along the south elevation of Unit A; a community garden adjacent to the self storage area; the clubhouse/pool; an outdoor recreation area and open play field near the clubhouse; and a park at the north loop of the attached residential portion of the development.”

The plan would be to construct the development in two phases with a proposed timeline of phase 1 2021-2022 and phase 2 is 2023-2024.

The background on the project also provided details on an issue that arose with wildlife:

“Just as the Township and the developer concluded four months of negotiations on these community benefits, an unexpected issue arose. Two interns working in to inventory the Township's nature preserves discovered that there is a significant Great Blue Heron rookery including over 50 nests in the West Scio Preserves adjacent to the Woodview Commons property.”

“The Township conducted an environmental assessment of the heron rookery and determined that protecting the nesting area would call for a buffer zone and seasonal restrictions on construction in the southern portion of the development site. Township representatives conducted further negotiations with the Woodview developers. These negotiations yielded the alternative development plan described in the second September 23, 2021 letter from the developer. This letter describes the conditions agreed upon by the developer to amend the Woodview Commons PUD Site Plan to pull the development further north, away from the herons nests and results in an increase in open space within the development. Amending the site plan necessitates review by the Planning Commission and that process will commence this fall.”

“The Final Site Plan and related documents represent a significant investment by the developer and the Township. Two successive Boards of Trustees, and two sets of Planning Commissioners have reviewed and taken action on the Woodview Commons plans at various stages. The two sets of negotiations over community benefits and habitat protections involved many meetings over the past nine months involving the Supervisor Hathaway and Trustees Vogel and Courteau as well as Township staff, interns, consultants and volunteers serving on the Parks Advisory Board, the Planning Commission and the Land Preservation Commission. Everyone worked together diligently, quickly and in good faith and should take pride in the proposal that is presented to the Board of Trustees for approval.”

The township board meeting to review the final site plan will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The meeting is both in person and virtual. The documents on this plan for the meeting are expected to be at the township’s website prior to the meeting.

