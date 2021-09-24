Dreadnaughts Blank Lincoln in 8-0 Rout

The Dexter soccer team made it three straight wins and is 3-0-1 in its last four after an 8-0 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday.

The Dreadnaughts dominated the Splitters from the start as seven different players scored goals.

JP Assenmacher scored a pair of goals to lead Dexter.

Also scoring goals for the Dreadnaughts were AJ Gordon, Will Palazzolo, Vaughn Meyer, Wiley Smith, Ben Pritchard, and Riley Tracy.

Nick Doletzky, Palazzolo, and Pitchard recorded assists for Dexter, while John Waidley earned the shutout in net for the Dreads.

Earlier in the week the Dreadnaughts blanked Bedford 4-0.

Gordon netted a pair of goals to lead the Dreadnaughts, while Juan Morales-Leverett and Mateo Angelini each scored one. Assists went to Doletzky with two and Morales-Leverett one. Wiley Smith recorded the shutout in net for the Dreads.

Dexter improved to 6-6-2 overall on the season.