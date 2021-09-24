Dexter Volleyball Moves to 2-0 in SEC Red

The Dexter volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the SEC Red after a 3-1 win over Ann Arbor Huron Tuesday night.

The Dreadnaughts took the first two sets 25-23, 25-17 before Huron pulled out the third set 26-24. Dexter closed out the match by taking the third set 25-23.

Braedy Wineman had a big serving night by opening both the third and fourth sets with 7-0 runs. She also dished out 30 assists and recorded 10 kills.

Savannah Smith led the Dreadnaughts with 14 kills and 14 digs.

Anna Creech picked up 13 kills, Mikah Salemi 12 kills, and Veronica Sannino 15 digs.

Dexter improved to 12-2 overall on the season.