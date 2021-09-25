Young Dexter Golfer One Step Away from Competing at Augusta

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

A young and aspiring Dexter golfer is working her way up through the ranks for a possible shot at competing at the hallowed links of the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Eighth-grade Dexter student Avery Manning has been competing in the regional Drive, Chip, and Putt golf competition. If she wins the next stage, the young golfer will be invited to compete in Augusta.

"I really want to get to Augusta!” effuses Avery. "I made it to the regionals a few years ago, but I didn’t move onto Augusta. This is my year!"

Always cheerful and loving golf, Avery began the sport competitively at age six. In the eight years since then, she has won numerous tournaments and thrives on taking her first tee-off or sinking a long putt under pressure. Avery loves the athletic high of head-to-head competition.

This year Avery finished third in the Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) age 15 and under Junior State Amateur. She also finished Top 4 in the GAM 14 and under Match Play, Top 10 in the GAM Junior Stroke Play, and 4th in the GAM Junior Invitational.

Drive, Chip, and Putt is a free nationwide junior golf development competition founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Assoc., and the PGA. The initiative is aimed at growing the sport by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf. Participants who advance through local, sub-regional, and regional qualifying in each age/gender category earn a place in the National Finals, conducted at Augusta National Golf Club the Sunday before the Masters Tournament and is broadcast live by Golf Channel.

Avery’s next step is to compete and win the regional competition at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, on October 16. She understands that there isn’t much room for error because it is only three shots each of driving, chipping, and putting. But Avery works hard at the sport she loves and welcomes the challenge. She typically drives the ball more than 220 yards.

"I cannot wait to get out there and take my nine shots,” says the ever-positive Avery. “I have really been focusing on my short game since most of the points are for the chipping and putting portion of the competition."

Here’s to wishing you the best of success, Avery. We are all rooting for you!