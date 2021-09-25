Dreadnaughts Streak Past Pioneer

From the opening kickoff Friday night, the Dexter football team was firing on all cylinders as the Dreadnaughts blew past Ann Arbor Pioneer 69-13.

Dexter improved to 4-1 overall and the win sets up an all-important showdown at 4-1 Ann Arbor Huron Friday night. The winner will try to keep pace with SEC Red leading Saline. It is also an important game for the Dreads with a pair of undefeated teams in Saline and Chelsea looming the last two weeks of the regular season.

After a failed onside kick attempt the Dreads, Pioneer turned the ball over on downs and then it was all Dexter from there.

Cal Bavineau hit Braeden Fuson with a 32-yard scoring pass and after a Pioneer punt, Bavineau hit Brennan Parachek fir a seven-yard score to make it 14-0.

Pioneer scored on a 69-yard TD run to cut the lead to 14-7, but it was all Dreadnaughts from there.

Cole Cabana scored on a 31-yard run and following a fumble recovery, Cabana busted free for a 47-yards TD to make it 27-7.

Micah Davis intercepted a pass and Cabana would score his third of the game, this time from three yards out to make it 34-7 after one quarter.

Dexter did not let up in the second with Bavineau hitting Ty Rychener with a 20-yard TD pass and after another Pioneer turnover on downs, he hit Wyatt Novara with a 19-yard pass for a score to make it 48-7.

Just before the half, Bavineau connected with Fuson for a 93-yard scoring pass to give Dexter a 55-7 lead at the half.

Dominik Bell and Davis Bennett would score touchdown runs in the second half to give Dexter a 69-7 lead before Pioneer scored in the final two minutes to end the scoring.

Bavineau was efficient thru the air by going 9-11 passing for 241 yards and 5 TD’s.

Cabana rushed for 186 yards on 16 carries and three TD’s, while Bell rushed for 82 yards on eight carries and a score. Bavineau rushed for 46 yards and Bennett nine yards and a TD.

Fuson had a huge night with 220 yards on six catches and two scores, while Rychener caught one for 20 yards and a TD. Novara caught one pass for 19 yards and a score, Parachek one catch for seven yards, and Francisco Morales-Leverett added one catch for six yards.