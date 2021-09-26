Dexter Sweeps Way to Lincoln Invite Title

The Dexter volleyball team continued its stellar play of late and rolled to six wins to claim the Ypsilanti Lincoln Invitational title Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts swept through pool play with a 3-0 record by beating Blissfield 25-17, 15-13; Tecumseh 25-17, 25-15; and Dearborn 25-18, 25-23 to advance to bracket play where they received a bye in the first round.

In the quarterfinals they met Ann Arbor Pioneer and dominated in a 25-12, 25-15 win.

Dexter advance to the semifinals and took down Tecumseh 25-17, 25-15 to move on to the finals.

They took on host Lincoln in the finals and fell behind the Splitters early but rallied to win the opening set 25-23. The Dreadnaughts then claimed the title by taking the second set 25-20.

Senior outside hitter Anna Creech had a huge day with 32 kills, 17 aces, 54 digs and contributing 50 service points on the day.

Junior setter, Eden Saab had 115 assists, 14 service aces, 26 digs and contributing 54 service points on the day, while Savannah Smith: 38 kills, 18 digs.

Hanna Quinn chipped in with 22 kills, 12 blocks, 8 digs; Mikah Salemi added 14 kills, 7 blocks, and 11 digs, while Jamie Geise had 29 kills and 12 digs

Veronica Sannino and Avery Goodrich led the defense with 62 and 39 digs respectively. Both contributed 5 aces on the day.

Crucial contributions by sophomore setter Lana Burns, outside hitter Lily Burns, and defensive specialists Lia Demerell and Maria Demerell made it possible to have success at the end of a long day.

"Our roster has stepped up to fill in roles due to absences and injury restrictions," Coach Paula Palmer Burns said. "I am so proud of every athlete!"

Dexter improved to 20-2 overall on the season.