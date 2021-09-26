Dexter Cross Country Teams Compete at Jackson

The Dexter cross country teams came home with some strong finishes at the Jackson Invitational Saturday.

The boys team finished fourth out of 26 teams and the girls ninth out of 22.

Dexter finished with 156 points in the boys’ race. Traverse City Central won the race with 87, while SEC Red rivals Pioneer and Saline were in second and third.

Brandon Anderson finished 12th in 16:41.8 and Josh Lamb 26th in 16:50.9 to earn medals for top 30 finishes for the Dreads.

Adam Hauser was 35th in 17:06.6 and Owen Ackerman 42nd in 17:15.8. Alex Hoffman came home 59th in 17L26.4, Griffin Bentley 84th in 17:57.8, and Zachary Swain 95th

in 18:04.6.

The girls finished with 238 points in the race that featured four of the top eight teams in the state. Pioneer easily won the race with 34 points with TC Central second and Saline third.

Freshman Alena Blumberg placed 21st to medal with a time of 19:26.7 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Annabel O’Haver was 47th in 20:30.4 followed by Hannah McComas in 49th with a time of 20:31.8. Kate Varitek finished in 20:56.8 to place 66th, Ashley Mitchell 74th in 21:03.3, and Annissa Sisson 80th in 21:12.6.

