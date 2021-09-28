Dexter Girls’ Golf Finishes Fifth at SEC Red Finals

The Dexter girls’ golf team prepared for next week’s Regionals by finishing fifth at the SEC Red Finals at Giant Oak Golf Club Monday.

The Dreadnaughts will take part in the Division 2 Regional at Groesbeck Golf Course in East Lansing Monday, October 4.

Dexter finished with an 18-hole team score of 404 at the Red Finals. Ann Arbor Pioneer took the top spot with a score of 322.

Olivia Naylor’s round of 92 was the top spot for the Dreadnaughts.

Hannah Finch shot a round of 102, followed by Clare McCormick with 104. Camryn Chase fired a 106, Gaby Matos 109. And Sophia Steinert 122.