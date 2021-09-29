Scio Township has plans for some land near Wagner and Liberty roads

There’s a piece of land near Wagner and Liberty roads that could help accomplish three important things for Scio Township: preserving land as well as addressing fire/emergency protection and water supply needs.

At its Sept. 28 meeting, the Scio Township Board approved two decisions to move forward on purchasing nearly 10 acres of land located near the southwest corner of Liberty and Wagner for the potential use as a future fire station and municipal water storage tank.

These nearly 10 acres are part of a larger piece of land of around 100 acres that the township and its Land Preservation Commission is currently working on purchasing with the help of partner funding with the goal of preserving it from development and maintaining it as agriculture.

In looking at the entire piece of land, township officials said conserving as much as possible of it is the goal while also providing some space for fire and utility needs.

In the background report for the decision, it said that both the fire department and utilities department have indicated need for infrastructure improvements in the southeast area of the township.

“Recently a parcel of property has become available and is being considered for preservation by the Land Preservation Commission and the Board of Trustees. Both the Fire Chief and Utilities Director have expressed needs that may be met by purchasing a small portion of that land for future infrastructure use,” the background report states.

The township will spend $35,000 from general fund for the study of the 10 acre piece and $300,000 from General Fund reserve for its purchase.

In offering his take on this, Scio Township Chief Andrew Houde told the board of trustees before its decision that since he came on as chief he’s been evaluating operations to see where improvements can be made.

He said the southeast area of the township is underserved.

Emergency response times from Scio’s only fire station on Zeeb Road to areas in the southeast of the township can range from 6 to 8 minutes. Another station, especially in that area where there’s a good chunk of population with more growth coming, could really help with this.

Houde said they have been looking for potential places a station could go in the south/east area, but there isn’t much space available.

However, there is the opportunity with the 100 plus acres of land the LPC is working on, so this proposal was put forth.

The Sun Times News followed up with Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway after the meeting to get a better idea of the plan.

He said the township is buying a large parcel of land along Wagner Road with the primary purpose to conserve farmland with a small piece of that being dedicated to fire and water.

“The Land Preservation Commission placed a high priority on keeping this land in agricultural use and assembled approximately $3 million from a variety of sources including other local government partners and funders at the national level,” Hathaway said. “The entire parcel is a little over 100 acres. Once the purchase is complete, a conservation easement will be placed on almost all of the land (100 acres) in order to protect it for agricultural use. It will then be sold to a buyer who will farm it. This is a huge success in the township's ongoing effort to protect significant portions of land for agriculture and natural open space.”

But before that moves further into the process, the township wanted to take a slice of it and use it for fire and water.

Hathaway said the township is looking to build fire safety and water utility infrastructure in the Wagner/Liberty Road area in order to meet current and future needs.

“An additional fire station in the southeast corner of the township will better serve that area, including the dense residential neighborhoods of Scio Ridge, by reducing the response time in emergencies,” he said. “Likewise a water storage facility will help the township deliver water more effectively. We have been looking for a parcel of approximately 5 acres to accommodate both of these needs.”

By purchasing a parcel of about 9 acres of land at the northernmost edge, Hathaway said the township will have the capacity to construct both the first station on Wagner Road and the water utility facility on a high elevation further west.

“Once the construction is complete, the township could convert an additional portion of the nine acres into conservation,” he said.

Hathaway does describe this as a complicated transaction with many moving parts, most of which were set in motion by the township's Land Preservation Commission.

“Because the Land Preservation Commission was already proceeding with the transaction to purchase the larger parcel, the township had to move quickly to make the related purchase of the small sliver of land on the north end,” said Hathaway. “Our engineering consultants will now complete their study of the land to confirm that it will serve the fire safety and water utility purposes. The most important and immediate goal is preservation of the farmland.”

Township consultant, OHM, recommended the township perform an evaluation of the site to determine if the site is suitable for future infrastructure improvements. This involves evaluation of wetlands, geotechnical evaluation, phase 1 environmental assessment, and creation of a legal description of the proposed parcel, among other tasks.