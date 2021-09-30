Dexter Police Report, August 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During August, the City of Dexter placed 198 total calls for Washtenaw County Sheriff service, down from 242 a year ago for a decrease of 18%. Year-to-date total calls are 1,355. This is also down from 1,407 for the same time frame last year for a 4% drop.

The police log for the month (see link below) shows officers responding to three welfare checks, one mental health check, one attempted suicide, 16 citizen assists (four medical), and four animal complaints. No assaults were reported.

Officers responded to 91 traffic complaints mainly centered around Dexter’s main traffic arteries of the Ann Arbor Rd, Island Lake Rd, and Baker Rd areas. During this time 89 traffic stops were made resulting in 10 citations.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the following to the City as noteworthy events for August:

On August 7, deputies investigated a hit-and-run crash in the 7200 block of W. Huron River Drive. A suspect was developed in the case after a 28-year-old Dexter resident struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot. The case has been forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On August 8, deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle for driving recklessly in the area of Main and Alpine Streets. The suspect rider failed to stop, and deputies did not pursue based on the nature of the offense weighed against the potential harm to the rider and general public. The suspect has not been identified in this incident.

On August 9, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Broad and Main streets. The 35-year-old Ann Arbor resident/driver was arrested after two loaded pistols were observed in the vehicle. The driver did not have a CPL (Concealed Pistol License) and the case was forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On August 13, deputies responded to the 200 block of Victoria Drive for a medical emergency. Deputies arrived and found the 85-year-old resident deceased from what appeared to be natural causes. The case is closed pending the death certificate review.

