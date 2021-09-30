Webster Twp Police Report, August 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During August in Webster Township, Washtenaw County Sheriff Deputies responded to 163 total calls for police service up from 92 last year for a 92% increase. Despite the sudden spike, total calls for the year (748) are down 15% for the same period last year (878).

From the call log (see link below), officers responded to five welfare checks, seven medical assists, four citizen assists, five mental health checks, and seven animal complaints. There were 51 traffic complaints. A total of 43 traffic stops were made with 7 citations issued.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following to Webster Township as noteworthy events:

On August 2, deputies investigated a credit card fraud complaint in the 3900 block of McClatchey Road. Unknown suspect(s) made unauthorized charges to the complainant’s credit card. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in this incident.

On August 8, deputies investigated a larceny from an auto in the 6800 block of Zeeb Road. Unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a vehicle stealing a purse and wallet. The unknown suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in this incident.

On August 12, deputies assisted the Dexter Area Fire Department [DAFD] with a house fire in the 7900 block of Base Lake Drive. There were no human injuries or casualties in the incident however the family dog was lost in the fire. There was extensive fire damage to the residence. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the DAFD.

On August 13, deputies responded to a disorderly person complaint in the 5500 block of Vaughn Road. Upon their arrival and after speaking with several witnesses a 34-year-old Ypsilanti resident/driver was arrested for operating while visibly impaired [OWI]. The case is pending a toxicology report.

On August 15, deputies responded to the 8100 block of Chamberlin Road for a medical emergency. Deputies arrived and found the 75-year-old resident deceased from apparent natural causes. The case is closed pending a death certificate review.

On August 16, deputies investigated a credit card fraud in the 3200 block of Jennings Road. Unknown suspect(s) made unauthorized charges on the complainant’s credit card. There are currently no suspect(s) or leads in the incident.

On August 20, deputies responded to the 8000 block of Apple Creek Road for a possible neighbor trouble. Deputies investigated a reckless driving complaint and a malicious destruction of property complaint between the parties involved. The case has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

On August 25, deputies responded to the area of Zeeb and N. Territorial Roads for a vehicle fire. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time. The 38-year-old Jackson resident/driver was identified and subsequently detained for operating while visibly impaired and child endangerment. The case is pending a toxicology report.

Below is a link to the entire police call log for the month.