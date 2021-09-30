Chelsea Move to 2-0 in SEC White

The Chelsea volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the SEC White after cruising to a 25-13, 25-15, 25-12 win over Pinckney Tuesday night.

Despite the easy win over the Pirates, it was a stressful night in Chelsea. The referees paused the game twice in the first set to warn the Chelsea student section about its choice of cheering during the game. The game was paused for several minutes both times as the referees talked to Bulldog coach Erin Dillon and the event coordinator about the students and things were calmed down.

After the long delay, the Bulldogs came out fired up behind the student section that was even louder now.

Chelsea scored three straight to take a 21-12 lead and Kayla Munson ended the set with an ace to give the Bulldogs the set 25-13.

The Bulldogs took a 7-2 lead in the second, but the Pirates battled back to tie the match at 15.

Ellie McGalshen had a big night with 1`6 assists, 12 digs, and 11 aces to lead Chelsea pasrt pinckney. Photo by Mike Williamson

After an unforced error by Pinckney, Ellie McGlashen stepped to the service line and rattled off nine straight service points which included five aces in the run to lift the Bulldogs to a 25-15 set win to take a 2-0 lead.

Chelsea took an early lead in the third set and was cruising when things went awry. The referees stopped play again and had the student section removed from the gym and during that time they had another Chelsea fan removed. A shouting match broke out between the fan and the Pinckney coach before order was restored and the game continued.

The Bulldogs built an 18-9 lead and would finish the match off with a point by Mya Spadafore to take the set 25-12.

McGlashen had a big night with 16 assists, 12 digs, 11 aces, and two kills.

Munson added 11 digs, nine kills, and five aces, while Rachel Hein had 13 digs and eight kills. Spadafore dished out eight assists and had six digs, Jenna Ouellette added five kills, and Martina Calaboro a team high 18 digs.

