Dexter Council Votes on Senior Center Funding

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Dexter Senior Center submitted a request from the Dexter City Council for $16,500 in funding.

Included in the request was a brief description of services provided by the Center.

“The Center provides fitness classes, acupuncture, reflexology, foot care services, painting and card making classes. The Center hosts music groups such Friends in Harmony choir, Ukulele, and Dulcimer. The Center offers informational talks on select Monday afternoons related to health, education, recreation, and other topics pertinent to seniors. The Center offers card playing such as euchre and pinocle, board games and weekly Bingo.

“The Dexter Senior Center’s Meal on Wheels program has been a lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic and proved more essential as ever as we strived to serve the City of Dexter homebound senior community.”

The Senior Center’s 314 members live in the City of Dexter and the surrounding townships of Dexter, Webster, and Scio. The Senior Center requests each municipality to contribute a portion of its annual $50,000 operating budget based on the percentage of its members who use the Center. A third of those members reside in the City, determining the $16,500 request.

The Center has already received funding from Webster and Dexter townships and expects to also obtain funds from Scio Township, a first for the seniors.

“They (Scio Township) not taken it to their board yet, but they will be doing that shortly,” said Senior Center President Jim Carson. “So, we have all the municipalities, and this is the first year that we have one-hundred percent municipality contributions.”

The Dexter City Council voted unanimously to grant the funding.

Photo: Doug Marrin