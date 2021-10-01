Dexter Sets Public Hearing Date for Ethics and Conflict of Interest Ordinance

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Dexter City Council set a public hearing for October 25, 2021, to hear public comment on its proposed Ethics and Conflict of Interest Ordinance. The Hearing will be held during the scheduled council meeting.

Dexter’s City Charter in section 5.06 requires the City to adopt an ordinance prohibiting private gain from council activities and reads,

The use of public office for private gain or the appearance of private gain is prohibited. The City Council shall implement this prohibition by ordinance. This ordinance shall include a statement of purpose and shall provide for reasonable public disclosure of finances by officials and staff who provide input into the decision of making significant monetary expenditures, contractor selection and regulatory matters, and insofar as permissible under state law shall provide for fines and imprisonment for violations.

The Council has been working much of the year on developing a draft of the ordinance with input from City Attorney Scott Munzel.

An edited copy of the ordinance can be found beginning on page 73 of the Council packet for September 27, 2021. Also included are the ZBA bylaws which the Council is considering to use as a basis for disclosing conflicts of interest. Attorney Munzel’s comments follow these.

The meeting packet is posted on the City’s website (dextermi.gov) under the “Government” drop-down menu.